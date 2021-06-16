‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ soundtrack features new music from Jonas Brothers, 24kGoldn, John Legend & more

Republic Records/Warner Bros. Pictures

New songs by Jonas Brothers, 24kGoldn and John Legend are among the tracks on the upcoming soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, a sequel to the beloved 1996 original live-action/animated film.

Among the tracks is a song by JoBros called “Mercy,” a 24kGoldn collab with Lil Wayne called “Control the World,” and the track “Crowd Go Crazy” by John Legend. You’ll also find a song called “Hoops,” which features Saweetie collaborating with hip hop legends Salt-N-Pepa.

Other artists on the soundtrack, which arrives July 9, include SAINt JHN, Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy, In the Heights star Anthony Ramos, and BROCKHAMPTON.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16. The film finds LeBron James and his son Dom trapped in digital space by a rogue A.I., or artificial intelligence. In order to escape, LeBron has to lead an entire team of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny and more, in a game against the A.I.’s digital team, made up of famous pro players.

Here’s the track listing for the Space Jam: A New Legacy album:

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)”

24kGoldn – “Control The World” [feat. Lil Wayne]

Chance the Rapper – “See Me Fly” [feat. John Legend & Symba]

Saweetie – “Hoops” [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll]

Lil Uzi Vert – “Pump Up The Jam”

SAINt JHN – “Just For Me” [feat. SZA]

John Legend – “Crowd Go Crazy”

Jonas Brothers – “Mercy”

Lil Tecca & Aminé – “Gametime”

Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – “About That Time”

BROCKHAMPTON – “MVP”

Cordae & DUCKWRTH – “Settle The Score”

Big Freedia – “Goin’ Looney”

Joyner Lucas – “Shoot My Shot”

Leon Bridges – “My Guy”

Anthony Ramos – “The Best”

