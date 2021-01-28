Next week marks a very special edition of ‘Snicky Snacks’.

A blogger got in touch with us and shared with the world that Spaghetti-O pie is a ‘big thing’ in Minnesota. Yeah….

None of us have ever even heard of it! We chatted with our marketing team behind the scenes and they all said the same thing. We knew from that moment we had to get in on the action and see what this hype is about.

The latest segment featuring Spaghetti-O Pie will debut next Thursday for our special Super Blow edition of ‘Snicky Snacks’. Join us for all of the details of this very strange, but also tempting, slice of pie.🥧