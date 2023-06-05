‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ features Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Hayley Williams of Paramore hinted not long ago that she was part of Taylor Swift‘s upcoming rerelease of Speak Now, and indeed, she is.

Taylor revealed the track listing of the album on Monday, and Hayley is featured on one of the songs “From the Vault” — “Castles Crumbling.” But that’s not all: Fall Out Boy is featured on another “Vault” song, “Electric Touch.”

On Instagram, Taylor says, “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now.”

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th,” she adds.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) also includes Taylor’s rerecordings of hits like “Mine,” “Back to December” and “Mean,” as well as “Dear John,” notoriously believed to be about her alleged romance with John Mayer.

