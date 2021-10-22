Spice Girl Mel C jokes she’s going to write an album based on her ﻿’Dancing with the Stars’ ﻿experience

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Melanie C, aka Sporty Spice, admits she’s still “licking [her] wounds” following her Dancing with the Stars departure.

The Spice Girls member admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she finds it “so, so strange” her journey on the competition has come to an end.

“I was so committed… everybody on the show is, and all of a sudden it’s over,” Melanie remarked, adding that she finds it “surreal” that it ended so suddenly: “I did really hope and think I’d be there a little longer.”

Melanie and influencer Olivia Jade were in the bottom two on Monday’s show, but head judge Len Goodman saved Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Last year, the couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

As for what Melanie plans on doing now, the “Wannabe” singer hinted that a trip to the recording studio is in order.

“I think there’s a whole album out there waiting to be written after this experience,” she teased. “I’ve done so much in my life. I’ve been so fortunate. I’ve had a great career. I was a Spice Girl, I was a solo artist, I’ve done theater, I’ve done so many different things, but nothing prepared me for this.”

Speaking of albums, Melanie shared more about ﻿Spice 25 —, the repackaged and remastered 25th anniversary edition of the Spice Girls’ debut album, Spice, out October 29 — which she says “brought back so many memories.”

“We dug into the archives, and we just found lots of demos, unreleased tracks. There’s so many little quirky moments. There’s a little edit of us just messing about in the studio,” she explained. “I think for those real fans out there who love to collect all the memorabilia, they’re gonna love it.”

