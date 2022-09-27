Spice Girls announce expanded edition of ﻿’Spiceworld’ ﻿to celebrate its 25th anniversary

Universal Music Group

It’s hard to believe the Spice Girls‘ sophomore album, Spiceworld, is turning 25. The British pop stars are excited to celebrate and announced Spiceworld 25, a deluxe anniversary edition of their standout 1997 album.

Spiceworld 25 is due out November 4. The ladies have ensured this will delight their fans by packing it full of goodies. The Spice Girls curated the release themselves and have added their favorite bonus tracks, remixes and B sides.

The album will also contain four unreleased live tracks from the Virgin Records archive, including the never-before-heard “Step To Me” original demo. Fans of the Spice Girls know the elusive track was featured on the Japanese edition of Spiceworld﻿. It was also the prize of a 1997 soft drink campaign, where fans had to collect 20 pink ring pull tabs to earn the “not in the shops” CD single.

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number 1 album with Spice, we were travelling [sic] all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie,” the British sensations said in a statement. “Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

Spiceworld 25 will be released digitally and physically as a two-CD and hardback book copy, double cassette or 2LP offering. Fans can also snatch up a picture disc and clear vinyl. It is now available to pre-order.

Spiceworld was released November 3, 1997, and has gone on to sell over 14 million copies worldwide.

