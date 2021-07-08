Spice Girls react to 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”: “Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Friendship truly never ends: The Spice Girls have taken to social media to celebrate today’s 25th anniversary of “Wannabe.”

“25 years! Can you believe it?!,” Mel C, aka Sporty Spice wrote. “With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful [‘Wannabe’ co-writers] Matt [Rowe] and Biff [Stannard], and my darling Spice Girls.”

She added, “So many memories! Happy Birthday Wannabe! Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, posted two images of the group and one of a gold ring. She wrote, “25 years of ‘Wannabe.’ Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain. The first picture was taken in my back garden…we were all listening to the radio together that day we went to number 3 in the charts!!”

Ginger continued, “The black and white picture was from our first ever photoshoot! And…I bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together, as a symbol of our friendship. It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time. I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls.”

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, wrote, “Zigazigahhhhhh!!! Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been. Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls’ dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!”

Even Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, who sat out the group’s sold-out 2019 stadium tour, posted a message, writing, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Wannabe was released…the song that changed everything!”

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, has yet to weigh in.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.