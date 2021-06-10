Spice Girls reunite for special Pride Month video

MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images

The Spice Girls threw it back to the 1990s on Wednesday to celebrate Pride Month and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham‘s new Pride collection.

A video posted to the Spice Girls’ Instagram features Beckham and band mates Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner — a.k.a. Geri Halliwell — and Melanie Chisholm modeling tee shirts embossed with the “Proud and Wannabe your lover” — a nod to their 1996 hit “Wannabe,” which soundtracks the video announcement.

A follow-up post shows Victoria flashing her signature peace sign while wearing one of her shirts and inviting fans to join her in supporting the cause. “I can’t wait to see you wearing yours, please tag me in your pictures! x VB,” she wrote in the caption.

All proceeds from the collection, which features T-shirts and accessories, go to AKT Charity Group, a London based charity with locations all across England that seeks to help local LGBTQ+ and homeless youths.

The Spice Girls — minus Beckham — announced in 2019 that they would be reuniting for a tour. Unfortunately, it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

