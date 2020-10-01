Spice up your mouth: Posh Spice embraces her famous nickname with launch of new Posh Lipstick

MEnternational/Redferns

Victoria Beckham is now a fashion and beauty mogul, but music fans will always know her as Posh Spice. Now, the star is embracing her former persona with a new line of makeup.

On her Instagram Story, the “Wannabe” singer wrote, “I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls. I can’t say it would’ve been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice.”

“After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction,” Victoria continues. “Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams.”

She then notes, “This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal — lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory…this is an ode to our lifelong journeys of self-discovery as woman.”

The lipstick — in shades including Pixi, Spice, Pout, Sway, Pose, Play, Pop, Fringe and Girl — is available this week at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com.

Despite her embrace of her nickname, Victoria sat out the most recent Spice Girls reunion tour, which was hugely successful. An animated film featuring all five Spices is reportedly in the works.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.