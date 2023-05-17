Spokesperson claims Harry and Meghan chased by ‘highly aggressive’ paparazzi in NYC pursuit

MEGA/GC Images

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were reportedly involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase while pursued by paparazzi in Manhattan on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for Harry.

The couple accused paparazzi of being “highly aggressive,” and driving on the sidewalk and running red lights as they pursued the famous pair for two hours.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said.

Harry and Meghan appeared at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Tuesday night as Meghan received the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award at the foundation’s annual gala.

The New York Police Department is investigating the reports, including that members of the paparazzi had license plates covered on their motorcycles, scooters and cars, and that they were driving on sidewalks and backward on streets.

The NYPD said in a statement, “On (Tuesday) evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called it “a bit reckless and irresponsible” for paparazzi to chase Harry and Meghan, adding, “I don’t think there are many of us who don’t recall how his mom died,” referring to Princess Diana.

That said, Adams expressed skepticism about elements of the spokesperson’s account, noting, “I would find it hard to believe there was a two-hour high speed chase. But if it’s 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.