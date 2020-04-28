Staci & Hutch: A 56-year-old woman gives herself a facelift using tape!

Posted by: Staci & Hutch April 28, 2020 35 Views

We have a lot of time on our hands. Maybe too much. But this video is pretty amazing to watch. Check out this video of a 56-year-old woman from Scotland who used clear tape to give herself an instant facelift. Then try not to want to play with tape on your face yourself. (You know you want to before your next Zoom meeting.)

