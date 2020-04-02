Staci & Hutch: Are you looking for a little retail therapy?

Everyone is finding different ways to cope during this time, but one way that some people cope is with a little retail therapy. Right now, several different stores and brands are kicking off some deals and spring sales that we can get online during this time. If you’re looking for some retail therapy here’s a short list of what is out there:

Sephora is offering 50% off select beauty items

Spring time discounts on CBS All Access

Sling TV offering free trials to new users.

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 65% off PJs!

Old Navy is offering up to 60% off sitewide.

For a more comprehensive list of national retailers offering great deals, click here. But since now is a great time to consider local outlets, click here for a list of local retailers put together by our friends at MSP Magazine. #ShopLocal #ShopSmall