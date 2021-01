Staci & Hutch recently spoke with music artist 24kGoldn who is behind hits like “Mood”, “Coco” and “Valentino”.

24kGoldn was an absolute blast to speak with. His passion for music is not only inspiring, but genuinely interesting to follow and engage with. It’s this kind of uplifting energy that has allowed the young star to transcend beyond hip-hop and create connections with the worlds of pop and indie music as well. Enjoy this 18 minute interview and let us know what you think in the comments!