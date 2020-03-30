Staci & Hutch: Experience the Disney theme park attractions … virtually!

All of the Disney parks are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. And most people are unable to leave their homes right now and many families are missing Spring Break Disney vacations. But there’s some good news from Disney: There is a way to get the Disney experience from your computer at home!

The YouTube channel “Virtual Disney World” is offering you virtual reality attractions through 360-degree videos, which can be viewed with a virtual reality headset or a smart phone with a headset! You can enjoy various attractions from Disney World’s Epcot and Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, Disney’s California Adventure, Universal and others!

In other news, Disney executives have opted to take pay cuts to relieve financial stress on the company during closures due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.