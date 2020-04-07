Staci & Hutch: Find out how you can give blood during this time!

Posted by: Staci & Hutch April 7, 2020 45 Views

Mall of America will host a series of blood drives for the American Red Cross that started today! And thanks to the community’s response they were all booked up today! The mall said anyone wanting to give blood will be asked to make an appointment to help manage donor flow and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org or through the Red Cross Blood app using the sponsor code “MOA.” The drives will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7, 8, 17 and 18. Officials have stressed the need for blood donations over the past several weeks.

