Staci & Hutch: How to make Ikea Swedish meatballs at home!

Remember when you would wander around Ikea’s maze for so long that you worked up an appetite?

No trip to an Ikea store was complete without a stop in the cafeteria for a cinnamon roll or its famous Swedish meatballs.

Since its stores are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Swedish furniture maker decided to give the world just what it needed — the Swedish meatball recipe to make at home.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” said Lorena Lourido, country food manager at Ikea, in a press release.

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Are you ready to attempt your own Ikea Swedish meatballs? Click here for the recipe!