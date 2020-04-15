Staci & Hutch: Hutch decided to get a little fancy this week!

At some point, Ryan talked about how Hutch wears hoodies and sweatpants to work now that no one is there. So then Hutch decided to call him out for his dad jeans. And now, we’ve landed here. This morning, Ryan had this to say. Listen below:
And now Hutch decided to come to work in fancy suit just to prove a point!
Hutch decided to prove to the #KS95MorningShow crew that could be fancy at work! Sweatpants, what are those? #regram via @hutchks95 ・・・ Ryan from #CriscoDezandRyan talked about how my work attire has become more “relaxed!” I am very comfortable with sweatpants. He wasn’t. So today I showed him that I dress up for work a lot! @ks95pics (📸 @staciks95 )