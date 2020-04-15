Staci & Hutch: Hutch decided to get a little fancy this week!

Posted by: KS95 April 15, 2020

At some point, Ryan talked about how Hutch wears hoodies and sweatpants to work now that no one is there. So then Hutch decided to call him out for his dad jeans. And now, we’ve landed here. This morning, Ryan had this to say. Listen below:

And now Hutch decided to come to work in fancy suit just to prove a point!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
