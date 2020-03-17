Staci & Hutch: Keep the kiddos entertained with virtual museum visits!

Google Arts & Culture teamed up with museums and galleries all around the world to bring the museum experience to your home during this time. Now anyone and everyone will have access to virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world.

Wondering what to do with your kids during your WFH lunch break? Now, you can “go to the museum” while simultaneously making lunch for your family.

Google Arts & Culture collection includes the British Museum in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Guggenheim in New York City, and literally hundreds of more places where you can gain knowledge about art, history, and science. This collection is especially good for students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed.

