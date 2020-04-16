Staci & Hutch: KSTP airing the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ tonight!

If you need something for your kids to enjoy on TV that gets them actively participating, tonight is the night on KSTP, channel 5!

The Disney Family Singalong airs at 7pm and features celebrities with their families performing their favorite Disney songs from their homes. On your TV screen, a cartoon character leads you through song lyrics so you can join in, too. Kristin Chenoweth does a vocal warm up with everyone first, then Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé kick off the night!

Click here for a full list of songs and details.

Watch a preview below:

