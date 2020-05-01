Staci & Hutch: Meet two of our new favorite internet cats, Betty the Weather Cat and Carrot

While there may never be another cat that can replace the hole left in our hearts by Grumpy Cat, there are certainly a few cool cats that are trying very hard! Meet two of our favorite new internet cats, Betty the Weather Cat and Carrot!

Meet Betty the Weather Cat!

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons was broadcasting live from his home, when his cat Betty decided to interrupt his weather segment! Well … immediately Betty was a hit and launched into internet stardom.

Watch the story below:



Meet Carrot!

Since being stuck at home, we’re all checking the refrigerator a little more often. Well … Carrot, a house cat from Maryland has picked up the same habit from his owners. See for yourself below:

The good news is, the sign is really just a joke — his owners have never actually closed the door on his arm. “If he’s awake, we pretty much know where he is,” they said. But guess what? Carrot has an Instagram!