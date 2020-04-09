Staci & Hutch: Send Your Kids to Virtual Summer Camp!

Celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know how hard it is to be a parent, especially now. They have come up with a brilliant idea to help parents with the launch of a new virtual camp for kids through their family brand Hello Bello.

Camp Hello Bello helps parents keep their kids busy at home with storytimes, crafting lessons, singalongs and other activities and its is all free! The virtual camp has launched on the company’s

Instagram page, where they post the weekly and daily camp schedules so parents can keep up from their smartphones.

If you want to know more or get involved, Hello Bello is currently accepting applications for camp counselors to fill the schedule for April. Use the following link for more information: https://linktr.ee/hellobello

BONUS: Your kiddos can also get “summer camp” vibes while watching Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp on Disney+ at home! Watch a preview below:

