Staci & Hutch: Take “The Man Quiz” Now

Posted by: KS95 January 6, 2020 160 Views

The Staci & Hutch, KS95 Afternoon Show, decided to get together and take the “man quiz” to find out once and for all … who is the manliest. And while we don’t condone gender stereotypes, this was still entertaining to say the least.

Take the quiz with a friend and using the prompts below, give yourself a point for every “yes” answer! Total up your points to find out who is more of a “man!”

Got a tattoo
Brewed your own beer
Driven a car worth more than 100,000 dollars
Owned a dog
Quit a job because you were pissed at (or hated) the boss
Told your dad face-to-face that you love him
Worked overseas
Placed a bet over 200 dollars
Demanded a pay raise
Saved a life
Grown a beard and had it for more than two years
Taken a ride on a wave that was bigger than you
Had sex in a public place
Run a marathon
Learned to play a musical instrument
Written a book
Gained revenge on someone
Been a best man
Caught a big fish
Flown a plane
Rode a horse
Had a go at diving
Became a vegetarian for at least 6 months
Gone broke trying to buy love
Bought a dud car
Slept with an EX-girlfriend
Become a dad
Sat on a jury
Swam with dolphins
Woken up with a stranger
Given blood
Gone to an all black march
Acquired a scar
Climbed a mountain
Performed an anonymous act of generosity
Skydived
Tied a bow tie by yourself
Won a trophy
Rode a motorcycle twice the speed limit

Wanna know how the KS95 Afternoon Show ranked?

1. Grant
2. Bangs
3. Staci
4. Hutch

