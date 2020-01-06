Staci & Hutch: Take “The Man Quiz” Now

The Staci & Hutch, KS95 Afternoon Show, decided to get together and take the “man quiz” to find out once and for all … who is the manliest. And while we don’t condone gender stereotypes, this was still entertaining to say the least.

Take the quiz with a friend and using the prompts below, give yourself a point for every “yes” answer! Total up your points to find out who is more of a “man!”

Got a tattoo

Brewed your own beer

Driven a car worth more than 100,000 dollars

Owned a dog

Quit a job because you were pissed at (or hated) the boss

Told your dad face-to-face that you love him

Worked overseas

Placed a bet over 200 dollars

Demanded a pay raise

Saved a life

Grown a beard and had it for more than two years

Taken a ride on a wave that was bigger than you

Had sex in a public place

Run a marathon

Learned to play a musical instrument

Written a book

Gained revenge on someone

Been a best man

Caught a big fish

Flown a plane

Rode a horse

Had a go at diving

Became a vegetarian for at least 6 months

Gone broke trying to buy love

Bought a dud car

Slept with an EX-girlfriend

Become a dad

Sat on a jury

Swam with dolphins

Woken up with a stranger

Given blood

Gone to an all black march

Acquired a scar

Climbed a mountain

Performed an anonymous act of generosity

Skydived

Tied a bow tie by yourself

Won a trophy

Rode a motorcycle twice the speed limit

Wanna know how the KS95 Afternoon Show ranked?

1. Grant

2. Bangs

3. Staci

4. Hutch