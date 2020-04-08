Staci & Hutch: The Fighting San Quentin Quarantinos!

A Minneapolis couple is keeping their creativity and humor going throughout the COVID quarantine. Eric Webster and Shanan Custer have been giving their daughter that “school home room” feeling each day with morning announcements over the “school speaker” (a Fischer Price microphone from Eric’s easy chair). Eric and Shanan are both writers and actors so the results are pretty hilarious! The daily videos that Shanan records and posts to Facebook are getting so popular that they are getting requests.

Here is where you can purchase some Guarantinos gear to help out Eric’s High School Theater Program. All proceeds will help this program to keep the theater program going at Centennial High School.

Listen to the full story below:

Watch one of their morning announcements below:

