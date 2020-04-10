Staci & Hutch: The “MN Hero Snack Pack” Campaign

Posted by: Staci & Hutch April 10, 2020

As health care workers take care of COVID-19 patients, small businesses are helping take care of those on the front lines. Fifteen local snack companies have formed the “MN Hero Snack Pack” campaign.

It was inspired by Dr. Erica Kuhlmann at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul where health care workers are exclusively treating COVID-19 patients. Dr. Kuhlman reached out to local snack companies looking for quality snacks that her staff could just grab and go. Those companies responded enthusiastically and donated more than $5,000 worth of goods to Bethesda Hospital. Then it grew into something bigger when 15 local makers joined forces and started the MN Hero Snack Pack campaign.

A $25 donation feeds 8-10 hospital workers while also helping support Minnesota-based small businesses. If you want to help, click here for more information.

