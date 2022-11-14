Stars pack Leonardo DiCaprio’s titanic 48th birthday party

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Believe it or not, Leonardo DiCaprio is pretty close to kissing his 40s goodbye, and the who’s who of Hollywood showed up in Beverly Hills Friday night to help him ring in the big 4-8.

Page Six reports the likes of Leo’s fellow Oscar winners Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Jamie Foxx, Casey Affleck and Adrien Brody were on the guest list, as were living legends like Mick Jagger and LeBron James. Longtime pal Tobey Maguire was also on hand, as well as Ashton Kutcher and Rebel Wilson, among others.

Despite the star power, don’t expect to see anything but paparazzi shots from outside the event: All cellphone cameras were reportedly taken away from Leo’s guests to keep the celebration private.

