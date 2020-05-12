Stars — They’re Kinda Like Us: Tina Fey and Adam Sandler were both embarrassed by their kids during interviews

Blah, blah, blah … everyone’s stuck at home! By now you get it, right? This week, both Tina Fey and Adam Sandler were hilariously interrupted by their kids during interviews.

During her interview with Seth Meyers for The Late Show, Fey was talking about the secrets of the newly released Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive episode, when Fey’s daughter drops by mid-interview! She delivers a slow, sick burn in slow motion by pulling a “Smash Mouth” with her finger and her thumb in the shape of an “L” on her forehead calling both her mom and Meyers losers!

Watch the interview below and skip to 2:25ish to watch the burn!



Adam Sandler’s chat with Jimmy Kimmel started sweet and nice. Sandler sat alongside his daughter, Sunny, who decided to tell a story about her dad getting ready.

“I had a hair coming out of my ear, apparently, and Sunny told me about it, and she said I looked goofy so I went and shaved,” Sandler explains. “I took the razor I usually shave with and I went like this, then I came downstairs and said, ‘How’s that Sunny?’ and she said, ‘You’re bleeding.'”

Watch the adorable interview below:

