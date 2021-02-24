Starting poolhall fights everywhere? Olivia Rodrigo’s – Drivers License

Who knew we needed an SNL breakdown of Olivia Rodrigo’s – Drivers License?

I was licensed at 16 but rode the school bus all the way through senior year. I didn’t have a boyfriend or a car until after high school. Then, that first car was totaled within 6 months… let’s call it a new driver mistake (ran a red light in an unfamiliar area). So… How do you relate to this song?!? Does it take you back to your first car, first crush… first crash? Hopefully the first two and not the last. -Carissa

P.S. Olivia is a BIG Taylor Swift fan so it’s a good guess Olivia is thrilled to have her song writing style compared to Taylor.