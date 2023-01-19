Starz renews ‘Outlander’ for eighth and final season, greenlights prequel series ‘Blood of My Blood’

Starz

Starz announced on Thursday that it has renewed its time-spanning romantic drama Outlander for an eighth and final season.

“For nearly a decade, Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Starz Original Programming President Kathryn Busby of the characters played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, respectively.

Busby continues, “But before we close this chapter, there is plenty of their passionate story to tell.”

In the same announcement, Starz reveals it has greenlighted the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a 10-episode series that will “center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.”

The “love story … will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” the network explains.

Showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts noted of the new show, “With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Both shows are inspired by author Diana Gabaldon‘s best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

