State Fair T-Shirt Contest

It’s crazy to think about, but the Minnesota State Fair is just around the corner. The great Minnesota get together will be here before we know it and we’re calling on you for your help. We’ll be making our state fair t-shirt soon and we want YOU to design it! Not only will the winning submitter receive a free shirt, but they’ll also receive a prize pack including $500, social media exposure and more. Whether it’s the infamous “Coffee Hole”, a “Ding and Dong Show” shirt, or something completely different, we want all your ideas and we want your design! The t-shirt will be sold as a limited edition t-shirt at the KS95 state fair booth with the option of your logo on the shirt and business card handed out at the fair. We will start taking submissions May 2nd and the contest will be open through May 31st. To submit your design starting May 2nd visit the “Contest” page on the KS95 website. On June 1st we will narrow it down to the top four designs and post it to our social media. Listeners will vote on the top four designs and the design with the most votes wins! If you have any ideas please go to our KS95 Morning Show Facebook Page and let us know. Thank you and we can’t wait to see you out at the fair!