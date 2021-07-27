“Stay” singer Lisa Loeb puts together collection of pandemic-inspired mini-musicals

Juan Patino

Lisa Loeb, the artist behind the hit ‘90s song “Stay (I Missed You),” has a new project in the works.

She’s put together a new show called Together Apart, a collection of 10 mini-musicals from Brown University alumni that will be available on Broadway on Demand starting August 6.

Lisa was inspired to create the production after a Brown Musical Theatre class reunion held via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will encourage donations to benefit The Actors Fund, which helps support performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry.

“As I sat in the Zoom reunion, listening to everyone talk about their current lives, connecting with friends, and reflecting on all of our vivid musical theatre memories from Brown, I realized that we shouldn’t just talk about what happened in the past, but we should write a Zoom musical about what’s going on, and it should happen all in the world of Zoom,” Lisa says in a statement.

She adds, “And by sharing our storytelling and our passion and love for theatre, we can work together to provide an outlet for our shared creativity while giving back to this incredible cause.”

Together Apart features Modern Family actress Julie Bowen, 13 Reasons Why actor Josh Hamilton, Poltergeist actress JoBeth Williams and more.

