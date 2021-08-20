Steve Martin and Martin Short admit Selena Gomez had to teach them the meaning of “WAP”

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez took it upon herself to school her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on pop culture, especially on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s smash hit single, “WAP.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the conversation came about when Short, 71, was raving about his “fabulous” young co-star.

“She was in the makeup chair…and right away I could tell within five minutes she was fabulous, funny, loose, and wanted the set to be the way we all ideally wanted,” he began. “And I think every time the three of us went back to our little holding area, and read the news from each other’s phones and laughed, and, you know, she tells Steve lyrics to ‘W.A.P.'”

His story was cut short by Gomez, 29, who chimed in with, “Why did you say W.A.P? It’s WAP.”

“Why can’t you say W.A.P?” Short asked his co-star, to which Martin, 76, replied, “Cause that’s not what they say.”

“That’s not what the kids say,” corrected Gomez.

To back up his younger co-star, Martin jokingly quipped, “That’s like calling the U.S.A., USA” — sounding out the letters like a word instead of saying each one individually.

The trio also confirmed that Gomez “certainly did” explain the meaning behind the summer smash — with Short quickly declaring that he had “known it for years.”

The interview proved just how much chemistry the three have, with the “Lose You to Love Me” singer laughing about the comedy legends, “As you can tell, I can barely keep a straight face.”

Only Murders in the Building premieres August 31 on Hulu.

