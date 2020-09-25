Sting honored at real — not virtual — red-carpet gala in Monaco

While most charity events and award ceremonies have gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sting was honored at one Thursday night, in person.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event was the fourth annual Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco in that country. Sting was honored for his decades of work via the Rainforest Foundation, the charity he co-founded in 1989 with his wife Trudie Styler and others.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, strict protocols were enforced during the event to keep everyone safe. The guest list included Johnny Depp, Helen Mirren, Andy Garcia, Kate Beckinsale, Rebel Wilson, Leona Lewis, Maisie Williams, Sienna Miller and Tommy Hilfiger.

As for why the event took place in person, Prince Albert said, “The commitment of all the individuals involved in protecting our planet and of all of you…led us to make this decision..Our health depends on the health of the environment in which we live. That is why more than ever before we need to continue our efforts and actions to protect our planet for future generations.”

In other Sting news, he’ll appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight with singer/rapper GASHI; the two have collaborated on a song called “Mama.”

By Andrea Dresdale

