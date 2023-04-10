‘Stranger Things’ getting animated for Netflix series

Netflix

Netflix has announced it will keep the Stranger Things phenomenon going in animated form. The streaming service has just greenlighted a new animated series that’s “set within the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things universe.”

In the announcement, Matt and Ross Duffer, the sibling creators of the smash series, say, “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

This is the latest medium change for the hit series from Netflix, which announced last month that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will make its debut on London’s West End later this year. To be directed by Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the stage production will be set before the events of the show and show things were pretty much always amiss in Hawkins, Indiana.

Meanwhile, shooting on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will reportedly commence in May or June of this year, with a debut sometime in 2024.

