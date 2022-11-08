‘Stranger Things’ vet Shawn Levy confirms he’s in talks to direct a ‘Star Wars’ movie following ‘Deadpool 3’

Walt Disney Pictures

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Shawn Levy, who helped make Stranger Things a global phenomenon, and who will be directing his Free Guy and The Adam Project star Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, could be heading to a galaxy far, far away.

The filmmaker retweeted a Deadline story saying he’s in talks to direct a Star Wars movie after he wraps the Deadpool threequel that will finally unite Reynolds’ trash-talking hero with Wolverine, the hero played by Reynolds’ pal Hugh Jackman.

It should be noted that most filmmakers in this situation remain mum — often times contractually so — but Levy’s enthusiasm got the better of him. “Childhood me is losing his s*** right now,” he tweeted. “Grown-up me is too.”

According to Deadline, the Night at the Museum vet will direct at least two episodes of Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season, the show for which he serves as an executive producer.

While Star Wars has lived on on the small screen, with Disney+ projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi, the well-received current show Andor and the just-started The Acolyte, there hasn’t been a Star Wars movie in theaters since 2019’s Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded the divisive sequel trilogy.

There are big screen projects at various levels of development, however, including one from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, another from Lost veteran Damon Lindelof, and a rumored project from Thor sequel director and Levy’s Free Guy scene stealer Taika Waititi. That’s not including a Rogue Squadron project from Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins, which was recently scrubbed from the release schedule.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

