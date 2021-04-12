Stylist claims Justin/Janet wardrobe malfunction was a deliberate attempt to one-up Britney/Madonna

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If one stylist is to believed, Justin Timberlake‘s breakup with Britney Spears wasn’t just messy: It indirectly sparked one of the most controversial and talked-about pop-culture moments of the past twenty years.

The stylist, Wayne Lukas, tells Page Six that Justin and Janet Jackson’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” — which involved Justin Timberlake tearing off the top of Janet’s outfit to reveal her breast — only came about because Justin wanted to one-up Britney.

According to Scot Lukas, Justin “insisted on doing something bigger” than what had happened a few months earlier: Britney and Christina Aguilera‘s scandalous kisses with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

“He wanted a reveal,” insists Lukas.

The original concept, says the stylist, was for Janet “to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string.” However, he notes, “The outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years,” adds Scot Lukas. “It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.”

So why is Scot Lukas mentioning this now? He says Justin’s recent public apology to Janet — and Britney — inspired him to come forward.

“Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago,” he says. However, the stylist is also trying to get his tell-all published, and a source tells Page Six that the story Lukas is telling isn’t true.

As the source put it, “It feels like Wayne is now trying to sell a book.”

