Summer is heating up with new music from 98 Degrees

Hot on the heels of Nick Lachey winning The Masked Singer Wednesday night, 98 Degrees has announced plans for new music.

The group — which also includes Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre — will be reuniting to kick off a new summer campaign called “98 Days of Summer” on June 11.

The campaign will include the release of a new remix album as well as a brand-new single on July 9 called “Where Do You Wanna Go,” and an accompanying music video.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help share the love we’ve received over the years by remixing our classics and including a new song,” Nick says in a statement. “We want to reconnect with our fans and return to doing the things they love — singing, performing, and making music that will set the tone for the summer of 2021.”

98 Degrees also announced they’ll be performing Saturday, August 21 at the Great New York State Fair. More surprises from the group will be unveiled soon.

