“Super-duper pregnant” Halsey teams with Babylist & Baby2Baby to create “group gift” for parents in need

Halsey is expecting her first child, but she wants to help out parents who, unlike her, may not be able to afford everything they need for their bundle of joy.

Describing herself as “super-duper pregnant” and showing off her belly in an Instagram video, Halsey explains that when she first found out she was expecting, she was very confused as to exactly which products and supplies she’d need for the little one, so she turned to the Babylist app and website to help her choose and check off items.

By the time her friends, fans and colleagues starting asking if she had a registry, Halsey says, she’d already purchased everything she needed. But that’s when she got the idea to reach out to Babylist and help those in need with a “Great Group Gift,” which will serve as a “universal baby registry.”

“We decided to team up so that we could create a website where you could donate a gift or donate an amount of money that was going to go to a family or parents in need,” she explains. “Baby2Baby is an amazing organization that we’ve partnered with that offers those resources to those families”

If you go to Babylist, you’ll be able to donate a wide range of dollar amounts to provide diapers, formula, blankets, new clothes, hygiene items and portable cribs to families who need them. Halsey and Babylist have already donated $100,000 to the cause.

You can also check out the items that Halsey has purchased for her baby, like a diaper pail, changing pad, organic cotton booties, board books, a baby monitor, a breast pump, a stroller and more. Sorry, but none of the items seem to point towards the gender of Halsey’s impending arrival.

