Do you remember the old game show Supermarket Sweep? If not, we suggest you quickly go to Netflix and binge watch the original series! It is quite possibly one of the most underrated gameshows of all time.

Yes, that’s a big claim. But just watch and soon you’ll agree.

Either way, it doesn’t matter because ABC thinks the same thing, and decided to reboot the show with a new host, Leslie Jones!

