Swedish House Mafia team up with Sting for new “Redlight” single and video

Republic Records

What’s it like to go to a rave in hell? Watch the new Swedish House Mafia video and find out.

After collaborating with The Weeknd for “Moth to a Flame” and “Sacrifice,” the trio has now teamed up with Sting for a new track, “Redlight.” It’s a techno-influenced banger and the only vocals come from Sting interpolating his classic song “Roxanne,” which he originally wrote and recorded as a member of The Police.

Sting re-recorded some of “Roxanne’s” lyrics just for “Redlight,” and he repeats them over and over: “You don’t have to put on the red light,” “you don’t have to wear that dress tonight” and “those days are over.”

Swedish House Mafia’s Axwell tells SPIN magazine, “For him to agree that this treasure of his should be slaughtered in a song like this, it’s kind of rare.”

Meanwhile, SHM will release their debut full-length album, Paradise Again, on April 15. The album was partially inspired by Dante’s Inferno, which explains the hellish landscape in the video. They’ll perform at Coachella before launching a world tour, their first major trek since 2012.

