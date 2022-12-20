SZA has a “handful of tracks” with friend Lizzo

Will Heath/NBC

(NOTE LANGUAGE) SZA‘s friendship with Lizzo has seen the two support each other on social media and onstage, but it seems it’s taken them to the studio, as well. According to Rolling Stone, Lizzo is a hidden addition to SZA’s “F2F”; she also helped to write the song’s bridge.

The collaboration came about when Lizzo was at SZA’s studio session, songwriter/producer/engineer Rob Bisel told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We just happened to have that one pulled up the day that Lizzo was there,” he said.

“They were putting some energy into it,” he continued. “That was the thing that I feel sparked SZA really taking it into her own world, and figuring out how it can be part of her story in an authentic way and not, like, ‘Hey, I just did a rock joint.’”

Bisel revealed that SZA and Lizzo worked on a few more songs together. “There’s definitely a handful [of tracks with Lizzo],” he said. “I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure.” The two previously teased the “Special (Remix)” last month during Lizzo’s tour.

SZA’s album SOS sees collaborations with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, but working with Lizzo is an experience she also enjoys.

“We just have so much fun together,” said SZA. “And I feel like she gets me.”

“She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything,” she continued. “She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullsh*t.’”

