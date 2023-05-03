SZA thanks fans for #1 Hot 100 song “Kill Bill”

Daniel Sannwald

SZA has issued a delayed message of gratitude to her fans after her single “Kill Bill” made it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.

“took me over a week to process cause I dreamt of this my entire career,” she tweeted in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. “didn’t feel real lol, still doesn’t. but I wanna say THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS. Every person, every fan base every ear that listened and pushed for me. Can’t believe we have a number 1 record.”

“Kill Bill” is SZA’s first #1. The song, which spent multiple weeks on the Hot 100 following the release of SOS, dominated the chart not too long after she dropped the remix with Doja Cat. It has since dropped to the #2 position and is now preceded by Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night.”

