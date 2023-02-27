SZA’s ‘SOS’ notches 10 weeks at #1, Pink’s in at #2

Top Dawg/RCA

SZA‘s SOS album doesn’t need anyone to rescue it: It’s just notched its 10th week at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

The last woman to have an album spend that many weeks at number one was Adele, whose album 25 did it between 2015 and 2016. SOS has the most weeks at number-one for any R&B/hip-hop or R&B album by a woman since Mariah Carey‘s self-titled debut, way back in 1991, spent 13 weeks total on top.

Billboard notes that in terms of just R&B albums overall, SOS has the most weeks at number one since The Bodyguard soundtrack spent 20 weeks on top between 1992 and 1993.

Meanwhile, Pink‘s new album Trustfall debuts at number two. Her last four albums have all either reached number one or number two.

Elsewhere on the chart, Rihanna’s ANTI-, which reappeared in the top 10 after the Super Bowl, is still hanging on, but drops down to number nine.

