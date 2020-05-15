T.J. Maxx and Marshalls reopen their online stores for shoppers!

Listen up all you Maxxinistas! This is not a drill and your shopping needs will finally be fulfilled! This week, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls finally reopened their online stores after being closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic!

Yes, take a deep breathe because it’s about to get real! Since early May, in some areas around the country stores have begun quietly opening following weeks-long shutdown, and now T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra websites are officially open for online orders.

“As various states and countries reopen businesses and we reopen our own stores and e-commerce websites, health and safety will remain a very important consideration,” TJX CEO and president Ernie Herrman said in a statement.

With safety a number one priority, a TJX spokesperson told “Today” that they will be limiting the number of orders they accept per day … so what that translates to is, “get online early if you need to get your Maxxinista shopping spree on!

Once the website reaches its max orders for the day, you will see this message appear on the front page: “We have temporarily stopped taking orders online. Our site is open for browsing, but you cannot buy at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Soon, retail stores will also begin opening up but with temporary hours of Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. And following the lead of other retailers, certain locations will adhere to senior hours on Tuesdays and Thursday as well as a limit on how many people are allowed inside at one time to ensure proper social distancing.

There you have it, folks! If you want to quench your shopping thirst … you now have another option, but the early bird catches the sale!