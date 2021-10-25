Tai Verdes announces HDTV Tour kicking off next spring

Courtesy of Tai Verdes

Tai Verdes is hitting the road again in 2022. The “A-OK” singer has announced his 20-city HDTV Tour, set to kick off next spring.

The trek will begin April 19 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, and hit cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago. It’ll wrap in Los Angeles at The Belasco on May 22.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local on TaiVerdes.com.

Prior to his hit “A-O-K” off his debut album, TV, Tai scored success with his viral TikTok hits “Stuck in the Middle” and “Drugs.” He’s currently out of his first headlining tour, which wraps next month.

We takin this thing HD baybeee 2022 tour tix at https://t.co/lEUPUchvCV pic.twitter.com/6fwntXxPd7 — Tai Verdes (@taiverdes) October 25, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.