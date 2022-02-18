Tarantula Time!

A Mexican redknee tarantula spider stays still on their keeper’s hand during the annual stocktake press preview at London Zoo in Regents Park in London Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. A requirement of ZSL London Zoos license, the annual audit takes keepers a week to complete and all of the information is shared with zoos around the world via the International Species Information System, where its used to manage the worldwide breeding programs for endangered animals.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)