Tate McRae joining ABC’s dance-themed movie special ‘Step Into…The Movies’

Before she was a pop star, Tate McRae was a champion dancer, so it’s no surprise that she’s one of the celebs who’ll be appearing on the upcoming ABC special Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

The special will focus on the most iconic dance moments on film — think Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge!, Chicago and more — and will feature the Hough siblings and guest stars reimagining those scenes “through a modern lens.”

Tate is one of the guest stars, which is appropriate, since her current video “she’s all i wanna be” was inspired by the dance movie musical A Chorus Line. Prior to her breakthrough with “you broke me first,” Tate was the first-ever Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance, and she was also named Best Female Dancer multiple times at the annual Dance Awards.

Other stars taking part in the special include Kevin Bacon, Charli D’Amelio, Jenna Dewan, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose, John Stamos and former Glee stars Amber Riley and Harry Shum Jr.

Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann, Chicago director Rob Marshall and filmmaker/choreographer Kenny Ortega, who did the choreography for Dirty Dancing and High School Musical, among other films, will also appear.

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough airs March 20 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

