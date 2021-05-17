Tate McRae signs to appear in Essentia water ads

Sami Drasin

Tate McRae‘s now reached the next level of stardom: She’s gotten her first major endorsement deal.

Tate is partnering with Essentia, the ionized alkaline water brand, and will appear in ads as part of its new campaign, Stop for Nothing. In addition to Tate, the campaign features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and violinist Ezinma, and is designed to show that if even you are unstoppable, you do need to hyrdrate.

In the 30-second ad, Tate is shown singing and dancing, while Mahomes is seen working out and Ezinma is playing violin onstage. They all pause to drink some Essentia as an announcer says, “Pause for hydration. Stop for Nothing.” Tate also stars in her own 15-second spot.

“My journey has been filled with hard work, unexpected turns, late nights, and early mornings,” Tate, a former competitive dancer, says in a statement. “I’ve made sacrifices in pursuit of my dreams and even though I felt like I gave up some of my childhood, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“I’m so excited to partner with Essentia because it’s a brand that encourages people to pursue their dreams and to never give up, plus, it’s my favorite water,” she adds.

