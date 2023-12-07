Tate McRae talks about her onstage alter ego, Tatiana: “She doesn’t really give a s***”

Disney/Randy Holmes

Tate McRae‘s onstage alter ego, Tatiana, started out as an inside joke among her fans. But now that Tate’s discussed it in a Billboard interview, people want to know more Tatiana — and she’s obliging.

Speaking with People, Tate says, “I’m a pretty reserved Canadian who’s pretty shy in big groups. But I get onstage, and sometimes I’ll black out and be like, ‘What the f*** is up, Boston?’ And my mom’s like, ‘Whoa, where did this come from?'”

“Just a totally different side of me. She’s feistier and doesn’t really give a s***.”

Ahead of the December 8 release of her album Think Later, the “greedy” singer also tells People that she doesn’t see herself in competition with other young female artists, like her pal Olivia Rodrigo.

“I’ve been so impressed with how our generation right now is really about hyping other women up,” notes Tate. “At least my circle of friends — me and my girlfriends have nothing but love and support for each other, and there’s no competition or jealousy that’s involved.”

“It just feels like the industry is slowly turning in a way where it’s becoming less vicious and a little more supportive and loving,” adds Tate. “I feel really lucky. I have a really incredible girl group that I love so much, and I’m just very happy that I have them by my side to talk through all the craziness.”

