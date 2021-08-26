Taylor Swift admits she’s a proud “cat lady” in hilarious new TikTok

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s TikTok takeover continues with a hilarious new confession that she is, indeed, a certified cat lady.

Taylor is the proud cat mom of three kitties — Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Button — whom she frequently features across her socials, holiday cards, music videos and on her merchandise. However, she revealed in a comical new video that she never intended to become a “cat lady.” In fact, she originally wasn’t a fan of the label and didn’t want that to become part of her identity.

The Grammy winner shared a throwback interview from 2014, which features a then 24-year-old Taylor opening up about the hesitation she had about getting a feline companion for her first cat, Meredith.

“[I talked with] friends about it… before I got the second cat — kinda canvassing everyone I knew, going, ‘Is cats… cat lady?’ Or, you know, two cats is cats and there’s more than one?,” she explained. “And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady. Two cats is a party.”

The interview then abruptly cuts off and switches to present-day Taylor, who is sauntering across the room with Meredith bouncing on her hip. The “willow” singer then walks off screen to grab Benjamin and Olivia before offering a knowing glance at the camera.

Taylor captioned the video, “little did she know” and included the telling hashtag #meow.

In addition, she updated her TikTok bio line that now reads, “This is pretty much just a cat account.”

Benjamin is Tay’s newest kitty, whom she met while filming her 2019 music video, “Lover.” The singer even shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video of their fated first meeting, where he stole her heart — and turned her into a cat lady — by purring up a storm the moment she held him.

