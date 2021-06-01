Taylor Swift amplifies GLAAD’s “Summer of Equality” campaign: “Who you love…shouldn’t hold you back in life”

John Shearer/Getty Images

Back in June of 2019, Taylor Swift wrote to Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, asking him to support the Equality Act, which would end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in areas like employment, education, housing and credit. She also launched a Change.org petition asking fans to support the Act’s passage. The bill has yet to pass the Senate, so for Pride Month this year, Taylor’s working to try to make sure it does.

Taylor has teamed with GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, to help launch its “Summer of Equality” campaign. GLAAD is asking Americans to sign a petition in support of the Act’s passage, which will then be sent to each signatory’s U.S. Senators. GLAAD will be educating Americans throughout the summer as to why the Act is needed, and what they can do to help it pass.

On Twitter, Taylor announced the campaign, writing, “I want to take a moment and thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I am sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do.”

She added, “Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life. I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support The Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!”

Also in June of 2019, Taylor released her single and video “You Need to Calm Down,” which promoted acceptance and equality while featuring a slew of LGBTQ celebrities, from Ellen DeGeneres and Adam Lambert to Billy Porter, Laverne Cox and the cast of Queer Eye. It later won Video of the year at the MTV VMAs.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.