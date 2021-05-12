Taylor Swift and HAIM celebrate their BRIT Award wins with wine

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

For those curious about how Taylor Swift celebrated her historic moment at the 2021 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, where she became the first female and non-British singer to receive the Global Icon Award — wonder no more.

An Instagram photo shows Taylor and HAIM reenacting the famous line from their collaboration “No Body No Crime,” as she and the trio of sisters sip on wine to celebrate their big wins at the ceremony.

In addition to Taylor’s honor, Haim picked up the trophy for best international group — besting BTS, who was favored to win.

“We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine,” Taylor captioned the celebratory, humorous photo, which featured Este, Danielle and Alana Haim faking “natural” poses with their respective drinks.

In addition to sipping on her wine, Taylor is also seen hoisting up her Icon Award.

Of course, leave it to the Grammy winner’s well-trained fans to already start dissecting the photo for any hidden Easter eggs — with some pointing out the sepia tint on the pic, or Taylor’s Red-era hair could be clues that a new project is underway.

Meanwhile, HAIM celebrated their big win by declaring in all caps in their own celebratory snap, “Holy sh*** we won a Brit!”

The trio also revealed they were styled by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s fashion brand, The Row, for their big night.

